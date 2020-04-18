Whirlwind blows away at least 17 rooftops in Thua Thien- Hue













According to the Office of the Steering Committee of Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Thua Thien - Hue Province, the weather condition was due to an impact of the southern edge of a low pressure trough connecting with a hot low pressure zone from the westward.During night time yesterday, functional forces coordinated with the People’s Committee of Hong Thuy Commune to re-check damaged properties as well as support affected households.Some images of destroyed houses in Hong Thuy Commune after the whirlwind:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong