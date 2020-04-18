  1. Weather

Whirlwind blows away at least 17 rooftops in Thua Thien- Hue

A rainy spell in combination with thunderstorm, cyclone and strong wind hit Hong Thuy Commune, A Luoi District of Thua Thien- Hue Province in the afternoon of Friday damaging at least 17 houses and fruit trees.

According to the Office of the Steering Committee of Natural Disasters Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Thua Thien - Hue Province, the weather condition was due to an impact of the southern edge of a low pressure trough connecting with a hot low pressure zone from the westward.

During night time yesterday, functional forces coordinated with the People’s Committee of Hong Thuy Commune to re-check damaged properties as well as support affected households.

Some images of destroyed houses in Hong Thuy Commune after the whirlwind:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

