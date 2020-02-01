2020 annual Spring Flower Festival attracts over 800,000 visitors

The organization board of the event awarded 44 golden prizes to artisans and honored other 347 works of categories of ornamental fishes, flowers and birds.



Two special prizes went to artisans Le Minh Trieu of the Association of Ornamental Plants and Animals of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, and Pham Ngoc Khoa of the Bao Loc City in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.

Opened on January 19, the 40th edition of its kind displayed over 4,000 ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish and various rare flowers.

The 12-day even is expected to create a playground and venue for flower growers, domestic and international artists and art lovers to enjoy rare flowers and unique plants.

The event also included a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performance, art show, folk games, circus, performance of don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music) , the presentation of Vietnamese calligraphy , tea making and food fair.

Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem offers prizes to artisans.



By Mai Quan - Translated by Kim Khanh