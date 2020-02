There are many different types of exhibits that are made of various materials of 60 collectors, such as audio facilities, vintage vehicles, household goods, worship items, Southern pottery.



Highlight objects are collections of ceramic products from southern renowned pottery brands, such as Cay Mai, Thanh Le, Lai Thieu, Bien Hoa Craft.

The exhibition aims to honor the value of Vietnamese traditional craft.



Some exhibits in the display:





By Tin Huy - Translated by Kim Khanh