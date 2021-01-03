Award winning images honor beauty of country

This year’s event which was by the HCMC Photographic Association (HOPA) attracted nearly 100 photos of 53 authors.
Best creative photographs taken by professionals and amateurs introduce viewers historical moments and changes of HCMC and localities across the country over the years.
“Vietnamese military officers and medical personnels leave country for UN peacekeeping mission.” by Nguyen Trung Truc
“Feeding baby birds” by Phan Minh Huan
“Childen and the Spring” by Le Thanh Son
“Kate Festival at Cham Po Rome Tower” by Ngo Quang Phuc
“Drying fishing net” by Tran Minh Hoang
“The dream” by Ngo Van Tan