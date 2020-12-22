  1. Culture/art
Beautiful landscape on Fansipan mountaintop covered in snow, ice

Ice and snow have blanketed trees and Fansipan cable car station as temperature on Fansipan peak suddenly dropped down to minus 0.7 degree Celsius as of the morning Monday.

Meanwhile, temperature in Lao Cai Province’s Sa Pa Town has plunged down to 3 degrees Celsius.

Tourists said that the cold and ice phenomenon was due to the blanket of the steam in combination with a cold temperature of below zero degrees Celsius, but there was no snow. After the sun rises, the temperature becomes warmer and the ice melts faster. 

There are some beautiful landscape photos on Fansipan mountaintop:
