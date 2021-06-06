  1. Culture/art
Beauty of burmese grape trees full of fruits in central mountainous district

In these days, visitors coming to the mountainous district of Huong Khe in the northern central province of Ha Tinh enjoy bunches of dark red, yellow, dark green and ivory white burmese grape hanging from lush trees.
In recent years, many local households in the district have planted Burmese grape trees (scientifically known as Baccaurea ramiflora) for not only harvesting fruits but also selling as ornamental plants.
Many people are interested in buying burmese grape trees to grow them as landscape trees in their houses.
The weather now gets hot and Huong Khe enters blazing hot days, it's burmese grape harvesting time. The fruit is sold for around VND15, 000 (US$0.6) per kilo at gardens and VND20, 000 (US$0.86) per kilo at fruit stalls.
Burmese grape belongings to timber plant which reaches up to 15-20 meters and is easy to care for.
The fruits may be harvested from the middle of May. A tree can produce hundreds of kilos of fruits.
Burmese grape is a small round fruit with a sweet-sour flavor.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

