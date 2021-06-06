Beauty of burmese grape trees full of fruits in central mountainous district

In recent years, many local households in the district have planted Burmese grape trees (scientifically known as Baccaurea ramiflora) for not only harvesting fruits but also selling as ornamental plants.

Many people are interested in buying burmese grape trees to grow them as landscape trees in their houses.

The weather now gets hot and Huong Khe enters blazing hot days, it's burmese grape harvesting time. The fruit is sold for around VND15, 000 (US$0.6) per kilo at gardens and VND20, 000 (US$0.86) per kilo at fruit stalls.

Burmese grape belongings to timber plant which reaches up to 15-20 meters and is easy to care for.

The fruits may be harvested from the middle of May. A tree can produce hundreds of kilos of fruits.