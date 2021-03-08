  1. Culture/art
Ha Giang Province locating in the remote far northern region of the country is popular as Vietnam's northernmost point. It is not only well-known for the grandiose mountain landscape of plateau of rocks, but also the hospitality and kindness of local people, especially rustic, friendly and hard-working women in the mountainous area.

In the beginning of March, visitors coming to the plateau of rocks in Ha Giang Province can see the images of ethnic minority women wearing traditional colorful costume in every activities like simply going to markets, going to schools and farming.
Beauty of women in Ha Giang Province’s plateau of rocks ảnh 2 Cowgirls of the Mong ethnic minority group in Lao Va Chai Commune in Yen Minh District

These women try to overcome challenges and obstacles to improve their living conditions along with the cultural, social and economic development, creating a beauty of the border province in the northern tip of the country.
Female farmers in Meo Vac District’s Can Chu Phin Commune raise domestic fowls and make corn wine for selling at local markets.
Students of Sung Tra Commune’s ethnic-minority Day School in Meo Vac District return to classrooms after school closures due to Covid-19.
Local people in Meo Vac town go back to work in the first days of Spring.
Ms. Vang Thi My, 85, in Ta Lung Commune still spends much time on gardening with her daughter everyday.
Women in Ha Che Village in Meo Vac District’s Sung Tra Commune help soldier Ho Xia Xinh’s family carry out farming activities.
Vang Thi May and 8-month daughter said goodbye to her husband at the Military Command Committee of Meo Vac District before he left for military service on March 3.
Ms. Vang Thi Pa, a receptionist of Mong Village’s Ecological Tourist Area in Quan Ba District and her colleague help a visitor complete check-in procedures and introduce him traditional costume of the Mong ethnic people.
Ms. Ha Thuy Mai of the Center of Information and Culture of Meo Vac District takes photographs to promote the province’s tourism.
By Quang Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

