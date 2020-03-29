  1. Culture/art
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has complicatedly developed with the number of infections increasing in many countries in the world. In Vietnam, border guard forces have been striving to overcome difficulties to deter the disease from further spreading, ensure border security and order.

Ca Trot border station establishes a checkpoint in the Mekong Delta province of Long An (Photo: SGGP)

A group of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters have recently arrived in border gate areas nationwide to record the border guard's efforts to control the disease, including preparation of material infrastructure and human resources to quarantine people suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus.
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 1 Soldiers from Ha Tien border gate set up a checkpoint along the frontier in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 2 The transit area in Le Thanh international border gate, the Central Highlands province of Giai Lai where people from Cambodia wait for their turns to go to isolation areas (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 3 A truck from Cambodia is sterilized at Le Thanh border gate (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 4 Lao Bao border gate gives food to people returning Vietnam from Laos in the North Central province of Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 5 Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and border guard officials deliver facemasks to residents in Thuong Phuoc border gate, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 6 Body temperature check at Thuong Phuoc border gate (Photo: SGGP)
Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19 ảnh 7 People and vehicles from Laos and Thailand are being checked in Cau Treo border gate, the North Central province of Ha Tinh (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Quang – Translated by Phuong Ho

