Border guard forces strive to control Covid-19

A group of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters have recently arrived in border gate areas nationwide to record the border guard's efforts to control the disease, including preparation of material infrastructure and human resources to quarantine people suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus.



Soldiers from Ha Tien border gate set up a checkpoint along the frontier in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang (Photo: SGGP)

The transit area in Le Thanh international border gate, the Central Highlands province of Giai Lai where people from Cambodia wait for their turns to go to isolation areas (Photo: SGGP)

A truck from Cambodia is sterilized at Le Thanh border gate (Photo: SGGP)

Lao Bao border gate gives food to people returning Vietnam from Laos in the North Central province of Quang Tri (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and border guard officials deliver facemasks to residents in Thuong Phuoc border gate, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap (Photo: SGGP)

Body temperature check at Thuong Phuoc border gate (Photo: SGGP)

People and vehicles from Laos and Thailand are being checked in Cau Treo border gate, the North Central province of Ha Tinh (Photo: SGGP)



