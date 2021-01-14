  1. Culture/art
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform

SGGP
When Tet is coming, the naval forces of the Vietnam People's Navy often carry out annual visits and offer Tet gifts to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

On January 14, two naval ships of the Naval Region 2 paid a visit and presented Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platform, the armed force and the People-Politic-Party Bloc of Con Dao Island District, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform ảnh 3 Soldiers say goodbye to their families before departing.
The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres, soldiers and people on the islands to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform ảnh 4  Tet gifts for troops stationed on DK1 platform

Besides checking the combat readiness of the troop, the mission of Naval Region 2 handed over Tet gifts of the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnamese People's Navy, the Naval Region 2, State agencies, enterprises, individuals and organizations to officers and soldiers, including poultry and pork products, confectionery and cakes, glutinous rice, dong (Phrynium placentarium) leaves, yellow apricot blossoms and pink peach blossoms and among others to help troops have an adequate Tet.
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform ảnh 5 Bringing Tet atmosphere to DK1 platform
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform ảnh 7






By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

