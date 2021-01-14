Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform



On January 14, two naval ships of the Naval Region 2 paid a visit and presented Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platform, the armed force and the People-Politic-Party Bloc of Con Dao Island District, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.



Soldiers say goodbye to their families before departing.

The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres, soldiers and people on the islands to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.

Tet gifts for troops stationed on DK1 platform



Besides checking the combat readiness of the troop, the mission of Naval Region 2 handed over Tet gifts of the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnamese People's Navy, the Naval Region 2, State agencies, enterprises, individuals and organizations to officers and soldiers, including poultry and pork products, confectionery and cakes, glutinous rice, dong (Phrynium placentarium) leaves, yellow apricot blossoms and pink peach blossoms and among others to help troops have an adequate Tet.

