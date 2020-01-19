Bringing warm Tet to the poor

Tet is a special occasion for family reunion after a year of hard-working. Beside the convivial, excited atmosphere of the lunar New Year which is spreading everywhere, there are disadvantaged people who have not got happy moments with their relatives.

HCMC presents bus tickets to poor students to help them come back home celebrating the Tet holiday with their families.

Individuals and organizations throughout the country annually join hands to give poor people a warm Tet.
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 1 Zero-VND charity market offers goods for free to low-income people in Ha Tinh Province.
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 2 Jackets are given to poor children in Vietnam-Laos border area
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 3 Making Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) for flood victims in Thanh Hoa Province
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 4 Poor people in Thanh Hoa Province’s Hoai Nhon District receive Tet gifts.
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 5 The Labor unions of Thu Duc District, and industrial and processing zones in HCMC present Tet gifts to workers who can not return home on Tet.
Bringing warm Tet to the poor ảnh 6 Youth Union members of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper give elders the traditional Tet greetings.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

