Bringing warm Tet to the poor

Individuals and organizations throughout the country annually join hands to give poor people a warm Tet.
Zero-VND charity market offers goods for free to low-income people in Ha Tinh Province.
Jackets are given to poor children in Vietnam-Laos border area
Making Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) for flood victims in Thanh Hoa Province
Poor people in Thanh Hoa Province’s Hoai Nhon District receive Tet gifts.
The Labor unions of Thu Duc District, and industrial and processing zones in HCMC present Tet gifts to workers who can not return home on Tet.
Youth Union members of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper give elders the traditional Tet greetings.