Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour

An aerial view of Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Located adjacent to Ha Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay encompasses Cat Ba archipelago. This is a calm, arc-shaped bay with about 400 large and small islets. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
A cruise ship visits Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Kayaking on Lan Ha Bay is an interesting activity for sports lovers. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Tourists go kayaking to explore Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Small islands still retain untouched and pristine beauty. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Visitors cycle under forest canopies to explore an ancient village of Viet Hai, in Cat Hai island district. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Cat Ba archipelago consists of 367 islands, including Cat Ba island in the south of Ha Long Bay. Cat Ba archipelago was officially recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve on December 19, 2004. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)