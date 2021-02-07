  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour

VNA
Lan Ha Bay is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay. It consists of more than 300 limestone islets and is one of the most outstanding destinations on Cat Ba island.

Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 1 An aerial view of Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 2 Located adjacent to Ha Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay encompasses Cat Ba archipelago. This is a calm, arc-shaped bay with about 400 large and small islets. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 3 A cruise ship visits Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 4 Kayaking on Lan Ha Bay is an interesting activity for sports lovers. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 5 Tourists go kayaking to explore Lan Ha Bay. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 6 Small islands still retain untouched and pristine beauty. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 7 Visitors cycle under forest canopies to explore an ancient village of Viet Hai, in Cat Hai island district. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Can’t-miss spots for Cat Ba sightseeing tour ảnh 8 Cat Ba archipelago consists of 367 islands, including Cat Ba island in the south of Ha Long Bay. Cat Ba archipelago was officially recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve on December 19, 2004. (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnamplus)

