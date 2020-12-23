Cat Linh - Ha Dong Urban Railway ready to welcome passengers in March 2021

The project was started on October 10, 2011. After many times of delay and test runs in December 2020, the rapid transit railway project is likely to be officially put into operation in March 2021.

The project had a total length of 13.5 kilometers, passing through 12 overhead stations with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour and an average speed of 35 kilometers per hour.



The People's Committee of Hanoi announced that the lowest ticket price is VND8,000 (US$0.35) per turn, daily ticket price is VND30,000 (US$1.3) and monthly ticket is priced at VND200,000 (US$ 8.6).

Some photos featuring the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail project in process of completion:















By Viet Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong