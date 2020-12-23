  1. Culture/art
Cat Linh - Ha Dong Urban Railway ready to welcome passengers in March 2021

SGGP
The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail project was approved by the Vietnam Ministry of Transport in October 2008 with a total investment capital of more than VND20,000 billion (US$886 million) from the Chinese Government's preferential loans and Vietnam's reciprocal capital. 

The project was started on October 10, 2011. After many times of delay and test runs in December 2020, the rapid transit railway project is likely to be officially put into operation in March 2021.
The project had a total length of 13.5 kilometers, passing through 12 overhead stations with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour and an average speed of 35 kilometers per hour. 

The People's Committee of Hanoi announced that the lowest ticket price is VND8,000 (US$0.35) per turn, daily ticket price is VND30,000 (US$1.3) and monthly ticket is priced at VND200,000 (US$ 8.6). 
Some photos featuring the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail project in process of completion:
By Viet Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong

