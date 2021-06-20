  1. Culture/art
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide

SGGP
Hundreds of charitable activities have been organized across the city to support people affected by the pandemic when the southern hub has currently implemented social distancing measures.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 1 A Zero-VND stall in District 8’s Ward 3
Individuals and organizations have donated hundreds of tons of foods, essential goods and medical products worth tens of billions of VND for Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls, free rice and egg ATMs, humanity buses, free meals and bread for the poor at quarantine areas and blocked sites.
Sponsors and volunteers join hands with the local authorities at all levels to take care of ressidents, especially underprivileged people, migrant workers, homeless persons, and destitute households during four-week social distancing in the entire city.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 2 A Zero-VND stall by the Party Committee of Cu Chi District in a residential area with many needy households
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 3 Another stall providing food and essential goods of the Cu Chi District’s Farmers Association
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 4 A free rice ATM in District 7’s Phu Thuan Ward
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 5 A resident in a blocked site in Cu Chi District’s Tan Thanh Dong Commune chooses products at a Zero-VND stall.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 6 The full list of essential items can be found at Zero-VND stalls
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 7 Vegebtables and various products at a stall
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 8 A Zero-VND stall in Cu Chi District’s Tan Thanh Dong Commune
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 9
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 10 Disadvantaged households in Cu Chi District are presented essential items.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 11 A Zero-VND stall of bread in Cu Chi District’s Phu Hoa Dong Commune
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 12 A needy people receive breads for breakfast in Cu Chi District.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 13 A needy people receive breads for breakfast in Cu Chi District.
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 14 Free breakfasts for  the volunteer force in a quarantine facility  in Cu Chi District
Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide ảnh 15 State officials of Cu Chi District support national COVID-19 vaccine fund.

By Hoai Nam, Gia Nhi – Translated by Kim Khanh

