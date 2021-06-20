Charitable activities supporting needy people hit by pandemic held citywide

A Zero-VND stall in District 8’s Ward 3

Individuals and organizations have donated hundreds of tons of foods, essential goods and medical products worth tens of billions of VND for Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls, free rice and egg ATMs, humanity buses, free meals and bread for the poor at quarantine areas and blocked sites.



Sponsors and volunteers join hands with the local authorities at all levels to take care of ressidents, especially underprivileged people, migrant workers, homeless persons, and destitute households during four-week social distancing in the entire city.



A Zero-VND stall by the Party Committee of Cu Chi District in a residential area with many needy households Another stall providing food and essential goods of the Cu Chi District’s Farmers Association A free rice ATM in District 7’s Phu Thuan Ward A resident in a blocked site in Cu Chi District’s Tan Thanh Dong Commune chooses products at a Zero-VND stall. The full list of essential items can be found at Zero-VND stalls Vegebtables and various products at a stall A Zero-VND stall in Cu Chi District’s Tan Thanh Dong Commune Disadvantaged households in Cu Chi District are presented essential items. A Zero-VND stall of bread in Cu Chi District’s Phu Hoa Dong Commune A needy people receive breads for breakfast in Cu Chi District. A needy people receive breads for breakfast in Cu Chi District. Free breakfasts for the volunteer force in a quarantine facility in Cu Chi District State officials of Cu Chi District support national COVID-19 vaccine fund.

By Hoai Nam, Gia Nhi – Translated by Kim Khanh