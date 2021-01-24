Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress

Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat cum Head of the organizing sub-committee for the 13th National Party Congress, informed that all related works for the political event had been prepared rigidly and thoughtfully.
Some photos of the preparation for the 13th National Party Congress in the capital city of Hanoi:
Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong and a working delegation are at the hall of the National Convention Center where the 13th National Party Congress will take place.
The Press Center serves for nearly 500 local and international reporters.
Flower decoration in streets welcoming the 13th National Party Congress.
Police are in charge of ensuring security for the 13th National Party Congress
Streets and roads are adorned with large posters and banners welcoming the 13th National Party Congress.