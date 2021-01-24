  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress

SGGP
The 13th National Party Congress, one of the most important events of the country, will take place in the capital city of Hanoi from January 25 to February 2; therefore, during these days, the main streets and alleys in Hanoi are adorned with flags, flowers, large posters and banners bringing a vibrant ambience to welcome the political event. 
Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat cum Head of the organizing sub-committee for the 13th National Party Congress, informed that all related works for the political event had been prepared rigidly and thoughtfully.
 
Some photos of the preparation for the 13th National Party Congress in the capital city of Hanoi:
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 1 Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong and a working delegation are at the hall of the National Convention Center where the 13th National Party Congress will take place.

Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 2 The Press Center serves for nearly 500 local and international reporters.
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 3 Flower decoration in streets welcoming the 13th National Party Congress.
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 4 Police are in charge of ensuring security for the 13th National Party Congress
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 5
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 6
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 7
Country ready for most important political event, 13th National Party Congress ảnh 8 Streets and roads are adorned with large posters and banners welcoming the 13th National Party Congress.

By Viet Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more