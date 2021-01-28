Da Lat turns a ravishing shade of pink with cherry blossoms in full bloom

The public spaces which most attract crowds to admire, smell and photograph the cherry blossom trees blooming in their millions are Xuan Huong Lake, streets of Tran Hung Dao, Hung Vuong and Nam Ho; the outskirts of the city including Tuyen Lam Lake, Da Quy slope, Cau Dat Tea Hill, along the road leading to Trai Mat.

An ancient cherry tree in Xuan Huong Lake

Sunlight shining through petals of cherry blossoms

A blooming cherry tree in front of a school

During cherry blossom bloom season, streets are crowded with tourists stopping by to take photos.

The first ever Cherry Blossom Festival of Da Lat City was organized in January, 2019 to promote the beauty of the cherry blossom and give visitors a chance to relax and enjoy the beautiful view as well as attract more tourists to the flower city. The cherry blossom season runs 10-15 days.