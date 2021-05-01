Day/night surveillance for controlling spread of Covid-19 at ground crossings





As the epidemic outbreak of virus is forecast to spread, several Covid-19 monitoring and control stations have been set up along borders to tighten border controls to prevent illegal entry, and receive information of public order and security from local residents.

Border guards usually get their military uniforms and equipment in early morning and ready for work.

Checking firearms and ammunition before the patrols

Besides protecting national sovereignty, public order and security, the border force has intensified monitoring and inspections in border areas to prevent illegal exit and entry. But it is not easy to do that difficult work because border areas have many unmanned paths and trails. The soldiers deeply understand their role and complicated situation of the area that has a very high risk of getting infection.

The national landmark salute ceremony every morning

Captain Tan A Tac, head of the Ta Van checkpoint of the Trinh Tuong Border Station in Lai Cai Province’s Bat Xat District assigns works to soldiers.

According to Captain Tan A Tac, the border force usually carries out public and secret patrol missions and leaves one personnel on duty at the station.

Military uniform of the border force Their new day begins at 5.15 am. Every team will go on patrols along the border.



Border guards have a 24-hour workday to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The border troop organizes several monitoring shifts in different time all hours of the day and night. A work diary will record all performance detail during the day. If any problems occur, they will be informed to leaders in report writing.



The construction of Lung Po flag pole where Red river flows in Vietnam, in the border mountainous province of Lao Cai

Farming and gardening,help soldiers improve their living standards.

Despite the hard work and difficulties, border guards are always trying to overcome challenges to complete various missions.







By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh