Do Thi Ha wins Miss Vietnam 2020 crown

The newly crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 is a student of the National Economics University in Hanoi. She is one of the two candidates who have the longest legs of 1.1 meters in the contest.



The first and second runners-up are Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh,22 and Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao, 20, respectively.

Besides the top prizes, the organizers presented minor titles, including Most Favorite Contestant to Dau Hai Minh Anh, Miss Communications to Do Thi Ha, Miss Sea to Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao, Beauty with a Purpose to Huynh Nguyen Mai Phuong, Miss Perfect Skin to Pham Thi Phuong Quynh, Miss Ao Dai to Le Thi Tuong Vy, Miss Tourism to Le Truc Linh, Miss Sport to Phu Bao Nghi, Miss Talent to Doan Hai My and Miss Fashion to Bui Thi Thanh Nhan.

The winner of Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant received a luxury crown and a cash prize of VND350 million (US$14,500). The first and second runners-up got other crowns, and cash prizes of VND250 million (US$10,400) and VND200 million (US$8,300) respectively.

35 women from across the nation competed for the honor of Miss Vietnam 2020 in the climax night at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in HCMC which ended on November 20.



Miss Vietnam 2020, Do Thi Ha, the first and second runners-up Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh, (L) and Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao Miss Vietnam 2020, Do Thi Ha The first runner-up Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh The second runner-up , Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao Candidates compete for the title, "Miss Ao Dai" Miss Vietnam 2020, Do Thi Ha performs in the "Best in Evening Gown" award Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh in the competeition of the "Best in Evening Gown" award Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao in the compettion of the "Best in Evening Gown" award Images of other candidates in the competition of the "Best in Evening Gown "award



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh