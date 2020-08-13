Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19

The soldiers give their all cooking nutritious meals to help patients heal

The order was given to them by the Military Command of Quang Ngai province in the Central region as a part of local Covid-19 prevention.

The soldiers’ daily tasks now include finding fire woods in a 200-meter radius around Binh Son District Clinic and bring them back to the cooking site.

Commanding officers and soldiers take turns cooking, guarding camps and helping around the isolated facility. To support more than 130 people at Binh Son District Clinic, soldiers must collect fire woods, light them in a pit, wash the rice and cook it in huge pots that require 2 carriers.

A big rice pot carried by 2 soldiers to get rationed

The soldiers must wake up at dawn to have enough time to shop for fresh ingredients. Three meals are required per day, so they must cook non-stop. There are multiple fire pits reserved for different dishes - rice, vegetable soup and main dishes with meat and fish.

The fire pits are placed in a spacious yard in front of the camp with plenty of shades

The soldiers try to plan meals with a wide variety of food to make sure Covid patients get the most nutrition possible.

Ingredients being prepped before cooking

Soldiers wake up early to buy fresh food from local markets

The meals are then rationed in styrofoam lunch boxes and delivered to Binh Son District Clinic to be picked up by the medical staff there.

At least 4 large pots are needed to cook for over 130 people in quarantine

A standard meal includes meat, fish and vegetables

The food is brought to Binh Son District Clinic

Returning to camp, the soldiers begin to clean up, then go through daily military routines and plan meals for the following day until 10pm. Binh Son District Clinic is currently treating 6 Covid-19 patients and sheltering 130 people in isolation.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Tan Nghia