Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19

SGGP

The Standing Militia Force 2 and Binh Son District Military Command have been cooking for the quarantined Covid-19 patients in Binh Son’s field hospital / local clinic to ensure the patients get the best living and medical condition.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 1 The soldiers give their all cooking nutritious meals to help patients heal 

The order was given to them by the Military Command of Quang Ngai province in the Central region as a part of local Covid-19 prevention.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 2 The soldiers’ daily tasks now include finding fire woods in a 200-meter radius around Binh Son District Clinic and bring them back to the cooking site. 

Commanding officers and soldiers take turns cooking, guarding camps and helping around the isolated facility. To support more than 130 people at Binh Son District Clinic, soldiers must collect fire woods, light them in a pit, wash the rice and cook it in huge pots that require 2 carriers.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 3
Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 4 A big rice pot carried by 2 soldiers to get rationed 

The soldiers must wake up at dawn to have enough time to shop for fresh ingredients. Three meals are required per day, so they must cook non-stop.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 5 There are multiple fire pits reserved for different dishes - rice, vegetable soup and main dishes with meat and fish. 
Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 6 The fire pits are placed in a spacious yard in front of the camp with plenty of shades 

The soldiers try to plan meals with a wide variety of food to make sure Covid patients get the most nutrition possible.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 7 Ingredients being prepped before cooking 
Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 8 Soldiers wake up early to buy fresh food from local markets

The meals are then rationed in styrofoam lunch boxes and delivered to Binh Son District Clinic to be picked up by the medical staff there.

Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 9 At least 4 large pots are needed to cook for over 130 people in quarantine
Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 10 A standard meal includes meat, fish and vegetables 
Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19 ảnh 11 The food is brought to Binh Son District Clinic 

Returning to camp, the soldiers begin to clean up, then go through daily military routines and plan meals for the following day until 10pm.

Binh Son District Clinic is currently treating 6 Covid-19 patients and sheltering 130 people in isolation.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Tan Nghia

