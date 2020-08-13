Field hospital gets meals from local soldiers during Covid-19

The order was given to them by the Military Command of Quang Ngai province in the Central region as a part of local Covid-19 prevention.
Commanding officers and soldiers take turns cooking, guarding camps and helping around the isolated facility. To support more than 130 people at Binh Son District Clinic, soldiers must collect fire woods, light them in a pit, wash the rice and cook it in huge pots that require 2 carriers.
The soldiers must wake up at dawn to have enough time to shop for fresh ingredients. Three meals are required per day, so they must cook non-stop.
The soldiers try to plan meals with a wide variety of food to make sure Covid patients get the most nutrition possible.
The meals are then rationed in styrofoam lunch boxes and delivered to Binh Son District Clinic to be picked up by the medical staff there.
Returning to camp, the soldiers begin to clean up, then go through daily military routines and plan meals for the following day until 10pm.
Binh Son District Clinic is currently treating 6 Covid-19 patients and sheltering 130 people in isolation.