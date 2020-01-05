Flower growing areas enter Tet season

Kim Dinh Flower Village in Ba Ria City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province (Photo: SGGP)
Over 6,000 Ho Lo (wine gourd-shaped) grapefruits prepared for Tet in Chau Thanh District, Hau Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)
Kumquat bonsai trees in the shape of mouse for the Lunar New Year 2020 (Photo: SGGP)
The man takes care of kumquat bonsai trees for Tet in Cho Lach District, Ben Tre province (Photo: SGGP)
A flower garden for Tet holiday in the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)
Yellow apricot blossom trees in the Central region (Photo: SGGP)