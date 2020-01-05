Flower growing areas enter Tet season

These days, flower growing areas across the country have concentrated on taking care of their flower and ornamental plants in preparation for Tet holiday.


Flower and ornamental plants transported to the market for sale (Photo: SGGP)

Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 1 Kim Dinh Flower Village in Ba Ria City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province (Photo: SGGP)
Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 2 Over 6,000 Ho Lo (wine gourd-shaped) grapefruits prepared for Tet in Chau Thanh District, Hau Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)
Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 3 Kumquat bonsai trees in the shape of mouse for the Lunar New Year 2020 (Photo: SGGP)
Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 4 The man takes care of kumquat bonsai trees for Tet in Cho Lach District, Ben Tre province (Photo: SGGP)
Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 5 A flower garden for Tet holiday in the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)
Flower growing areas enter Tet season ảnh 6 Yellow apricot blossom trees in the Central region (Photo: SGGP)

