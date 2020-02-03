Foreigners enjoy Vietnam's traditional Tet holiday

Foreign tourists have a chance to enjoy Vietnamese cultural characteristics on the he biggest traditional festival in Vietnam.
‘Neu tree planting’ ceremony is organized at Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Foreign tourists enjoy dishes in Cai Rang Floating Market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
A British traveler enjoys a performance of kylin and dragon dance in HCMC.
Tourists visit Thien Hau Pagoda in HCMC’s District 5.
Singaporean youth join the making of Banh Chung (Square Sticky Rice Cake) in Dong Nai Province’s Xuan Loc District.
Visiting Nguyen Hue Flower Street in HCMC
International visitors participate in a countryside bicycle tour in Vam Xang, Can Tho City’s Phong Dien District on Tet holidays.