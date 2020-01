The 5-trunk tree belongs to the family of Ho Hoang Kha, 26, Song Xoai Commune’s Phuoc Binh village in Phu My Town.



The wild yellow apricot tree was found by his father 25 years ago, he said.

Flowers often bloom in Tet Doan Ngo (Doan Ngo festival) occurs on the 5th of Lunar May and the lunar New Year.

The tree in lush bloom featuring 5-7 petal flowers charm many people who flock to enjoy flowers and take photos.





By Vu Phong - Translated by Kim Khanh