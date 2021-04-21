  1. Culture/art
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day

SGGP
Thousands of people massively flocked to Thu Le Park in the capital city of Hanoi this morning to enjoy the Hung Kings Commemoration Day (falling on March 10 of the lunar calendar).
Through the observation, vehicles filled the parking lots from this early morning. Crowded people lined up at the park entrance and inside this park.

More and more adults and kids gathered at the park to experience the entertainment activities on the occasion of the national holiday.

Some photos featuring the activities inside and outside the park this morning:

Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 2
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 3
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 4
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 5
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 6
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 7
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 8
Hanoi residents gather at Thu Le park on Hung Kings Commemoration Day ảnh 9


By Phi Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong

