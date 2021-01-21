Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress

The national flag is hung in front of each house and fresh flowers are decorated along the small streets and main roads leading to the National Convention Center where the 13th National Party Congress is going to take place from January 25 to February 2.



The surrounding areas of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Hoan Kiem Lake, the T- junction and crossroads have been prominently covered with large posters and banners. Hanoians seem to be excited in advance the 13th National Party Congress.



Up to now, the propaganda decoration for the 13th National Party Congress has been basically completed.

Some photos of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters featuring the Hanoi streets upon the upcoming 13th National Party Congress:





By Quang Phuc-Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong