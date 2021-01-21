  1. Culture/art
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress

SGGP
During these days upon the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, the main streets and alleys in the capital city of Hanoi become more beautiful and vibrant than normal days with decoration of flags, flowers and large posters to welcome the important political event of the country.

Hanoi streets covered with flags and posters to welcome the 13th National Party Congress

The national flag is hung in front of each house and fresh flowers are decorated along the small streets and main roads leading to the National Convention Center where the 13th National Party Congress is going to take place from January 25 to February 2.

The surrounding areas of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Hoan Kiem Lake, the T- junction and crossroads have been prominently covered with large posters and banners. Hanoians seem to be excited in advance the 13th National Party Congress.

Up to now, the propaganda decoration for the 13th National Party Congress has been basically completed.

Some photos of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporters featuring the Hanoi streets upon the upcoming 13th National Party Congress:

Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 1
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 2
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 3
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 4
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 5
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 6
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 7
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 8
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 9
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 10
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 11
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 12
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 13
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 14
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 15
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 16
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 17
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 18
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 19
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 20
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 21
Hanoi streets covered with flags, flowers to welcome National Party Congress ảnh 22

By Quang Phuc-Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

