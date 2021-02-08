In order to meet demand of goods consumption along with food safety, many working groups have implemented food inspections at wholesale markets and business facilities in the city.
Some photos featuring business activities at the city’s wholesale markets before Tet holiday:
Some photos featuring business activities at the city’s wholesale markets before Tet holiday:
Residents choose Moth orchids for decoration on Tet holiday
Consumers choose garlics and purple onions
The interdisciplinary team inspected goods at Hoc Mon wholesale market in Hoc Mon District.
Functional forces inspect quality of imported goods at Binh Dien wholesale market in Binh Chanh District.