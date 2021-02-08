  1. Culture/art
HCMC has plentiful goods, ensures food safety for upcoming Tet holiday

Only a few days left until the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, a large number of domestic and international products have been imported to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption. 

Workers of Tuan Ngoc Agricultural Cooperative in District 9 are processing vegetables before moving them to the consumption markets.

In order to meet demand of goods consumption along with food safety, many working groups have implemented food inspections at wholesale markets and business facilities in the city. 

Some photos featuring business activities at the city’s wholesale markets before Tet holiday: 
HCMC has plentiful goods, food safety for upcoming Tet holiday ảnh 1 Residents choose Moth orchids for decoration on Tet holiday 
HCMC has plentiful goods, food safety for upcoming Tet holiday ảnh 2 Consumers choose garlics and purple onions
HCMC has plentiful goods, food safety for upcoming Tet holiday ảnh 3 The interdisciplinary team inspected goods at Hoc Mon wholesale market in Hoc Mon District.
HCMC has plentiful goods, food safety for upcoming Tet holiday ảnh 4 Functional forces inspect quality of imported goods at Binh Dien wholesale market in Binh Chanh District. 











