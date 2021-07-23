HCMC launches 7-day citywide sanitization

Soldiers in protective gear using high-pressure sprays sanitize streets in Binh Tan District on July 18. (Photo: SGGP)

As planned, two teams featuring 16 special vehicles will disinfect four districts every day. The cleaning and disinfection is carried out in Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District in the first day of the program.



The HCMC High Command asked the competent units and military headquarters and local authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to evalutate their pandemic situations and ensure security and traffic safety during the campaign.

The sanitizing program is expected to clean the environment and mitigate the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the city.

The 7-day citywide sanitization is carried out by the HCMC High Command in coordination with the chemical Brigade 87 and the chemical division 38 of the Military Zone 7 High Command aong with the local armed forces of Thu Duc City and 21 districts. (Photo: SGGP)

It is the first time that the HCMC High Command coordinated with the chemical Brigade 87 and the chemical division 38 of the Military Zone 7 High Command along with the local armed forces of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to organize the largest mass sanitization, Major General Le Ngoc Hai, Deputy Commander of the HCMC High Coommand said.



Around 1,000km of streets throughout the city was disinfected since April 24, he added.

Six tons of disinfectant chemicals will be used in the cleaning and sanitizing program that will run from July 23-29. There will be 20 special-use vehicles disinfecting two districts per day.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh