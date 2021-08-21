  1. Culture/art
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods

SGGP
Since early Saturday morning, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded many people and vehicles flocking to supermarkets, mini-stores, convenient stores and pharmacies in many streets to buy food, essential goods and medicine before the tighter social distancing order starts to be applied on from August 23.
According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, the above situation was seen in streets namely Phan Van Tri, Pham Van Dong, Quang Trung, Nguyen Thai Son, Le Van Tho, Duong Quang Ham and Thong Nhat in Go Vap District and many streets in District 1 and Thu Duc City, where big supermarkets and pharmacies are located although the city is performing the social distancing order following the Directive No.16.

In the early morning, the Covid-19 checkpoints at Go Vap District were overloaded with vehicles.

In District 1, residents had to wait in line for their turns to buy medicines at pharmacies. 
Some photos featuring crowded pharmacies and stores in the city's streets this morning:
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 1
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 2
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 3
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 4
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 5
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 6
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 7
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 8
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 9
HCMC residents crowd supermarkets, pharmacies rushing to stockpile goods ảnh 10

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

