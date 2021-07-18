  1. Culture/art
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals

HCMC is having a hard time because of the worst of the pandemic's latest wave. The functional units of the city are rushing to set up field hospitals to meet the number of persons with Covid-19 and the number of quarantined people that are increasing rapidly.
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 1 Partitions are installed in a field hospital in District 7.
Hundreds of workers are working day and night in different shift work schedules at the construction site of a field hospital at the No.16 on Dao Tri Street in District 7’s Phu Thuan Ward. They are required to comply with in-place control measures, including eating, resting and staying at the workplace.
The field hospitals featuring thousands of beds in districts of 7 and Binh Chanh are expected to be put into operation in the end of August.
Besides, empty buildings, resettlement areas and shopping malls in districts of 5, 12 and Thu Duc City have been requisitioned as quarantine facilities.
The last work volumes of the field hospital placed at Thuan Kieu Plaza in District 5 will be finished in coming days.
HCMC is trying to make all the greatest possible efforts and take advantage of social distancing period to limit the spread of virus.
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 2 Construction site of a field hospital in District 7
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 3 The ground floor of Thuan Kieu Plaza in District 5 is turned into an area for Covid-19 treatment.
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 4 Rooms of the field hospital No.4 in Binh Chanh District’s Vinh Loc B Commune have been prepared.
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 5 A severe patient under emergency treatment
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 6 Spraying for disinfecting healthcare workers of the field hospital No.3 in Thu Duc City’s An Khanh Ward after receiving patients
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 7 Providing essential items for quarantined people in an isolation area in the field hospital No.3
HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals ảnh 8 Healthcare professionals of the field hospital No.3 must handle with thousands of medical records in a short period of time.


By Hoang Hung, Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

