HCMC: Rushing establishment of field hospitals

Partitions are installed in a field hospital in District 7.

Hundreds of workers are working day and night in different shift work schedules at the construction site of a field hospital at the No.16 on Dao Tri Street in District 7’s Phu Thuan Ward. They are required to comply with in-place control measures, including eating, resting and staying at the workplace.



The field hospitals featuring thousands of beds in districts of 7 and Binh Chanh are expected to be put into operation in the end of August.

Besides, empty buildings, resettlement areas and shopping malls in districts of 5, 12 and Thu Duc City have been requisitioned as quarantine facilities.

The last work volumes of the field hospital placed at Thuan Kieu Plaza in District 5 will be finished in coming days.

HCMC is trying to make all the greatest possible efforts and take advantage of social distancing period to limit the spread of virus.



Construction site of a field hospital in District 7

The ground floor of Thuan Kieu Plaza in District 5 is turned into an area for Covid-19 treatment. Rooms of the field hospital No.4 in Binh Chanh District’s Vinh Loc B Commune have been prepared. A severe patient under emergency treatment Spraying for disinfecting healthcare workers of the field hospital No.3 in Thu Duc City’s An Khanh Ward after receiving patients Providing essential items for quarantined people in an isolation area in the field hospital No.3 Healthcare professionals of the field hospital No.3 must handle with thousands of medical records in a short period of time.









By Hoang Hung, Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh