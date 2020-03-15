  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places

SGGP
On the evening of March 14, hotels, restaurants, beer clubs, bars, karaoke parlours, cinemas in HCMC’s District 1 were ordered to close amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, starting at 6 p.m.

An official of Pham Nguc Lao calls on people to implement the decision document.

An official of Pham Nguc Lao calls on people to implement the decision document.

The decision document of temporary closure of entertainment services was early sent to businesses from 5 p.m. by the People’s Committee of District 1.
The local authorities of Pham Ngu Lao ward will implement strict measures to check the operation of businesses in Bui Vien street which is facing very high risks as they are frequented by foreign tourists.
At present, District 1 has 180 discotheques, bars, beer clubs; nearly 500 karaoke parlous and many accommodation facilities.
The reopened date will be informed later.
HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places ảnh 1
HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places ảnh 2
HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places ảnh 3
HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places ảnh 4

By Dinh Du - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more