HCMC’s District 1 announces temporary closure of public places

The decision document of temporary closure of entertainment services was early sent to businesses from 5 p.m. by the People’s Committee of District 1.



The local authorities of Pham Ngu Lao ward will implement strict measures to check the operation of businesses in Bui Vien street which is facing very high risks as they are frequented by foreign tourists.

At present, District 1 has 180 discotheques, bars, beer clubs; nearly 500 karaoke parlous and many accommodation facilities.

The reopened date will be informed later.





By Dinh Du - Translated by Kim Khanh