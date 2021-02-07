HCMC’s floating flower market opens

The flower market attracts hundreds of stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from Mekong Delta provinces.



This year’s event includes many cultural activities bringing bustling Tet atmosphere to the city. The flower market will become one of the HCMC’s annual events on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, starting from this year.

The event co-organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC and the People’s Committee of District 8 will run until February 11 (on the 30th day of the last lunar month).

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attends the opening ceremony of the flower market. (Photo: SGGP) Cleaning and sanitization work is implemented during the 6-day long flower market. A man carries flowers from boats to the mainland for sale. Caring for bonsai trees Colourful Tet flowers on sale at the market People usually buy flowers to decorate their houses on Tet holidays. The flower market becomes sparkling at night.





By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh