HCMC’s floating flower market opens

SGGP
A flower market featuring the unique local floating markets and traditional space of trading on water of the Mekong Delta region opened on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the streets of Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua in HCMC’s District 8 on February 6 (on the 25th day of the last lunar month).

Boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers gather at Binh Dong wharf.

The flower market attracts hundreds of stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from Mekong Delta provinces.
This year’s event includes many cultural activities bringing bustling Tet atmosphere to the city. The flower market will become one of the HCMC’s annual events on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, starting from this year.
The event co-organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC and the People’s Committee of District 8 will run until February 11 (on the 30th day of the last lunar month).
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 1 Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai  attends the opening ceremony of the flower market. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 2 Cleaning and sanitization work is implemented during the 6-day long flower market.
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 3 A man carries flowers from boats to the mainland for sale.
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 4 Caring for bonsai trees
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 5 Colourful Tet flowers on sale at the market
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 6 People usually buy flowers to decorate their houses on Tet holidays.
HCMC’s floating flower market opens ảnh 7 The flower market becomes sparkling at night.

By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

