HCMC’s most anticipated festivals on Tet holidays opens

Attending at the event were Former President Truong Tan Sang, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Deputy President Truong My Hoa, Permanent Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Vice Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.



The 2020 Flower Street themed “Ho Chi Minh City – Confidently Stepping Forward” is divided into three main sections, including “The spring of Heaven and Earth- The spring of Humanity”, “Developed city- Stable belief “, and “Modern city-rising step”.

The 2020 Lunar New Year is the year of Rat that is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in this year. 130 mascots will be placed along the 720-meter long street.

Highlights of the flower street are statues of rat families set up at the main entrance and the end of the flower street, an area reviving a folk festival featuring a boat race and the daily life of local people in the Southern region.

The flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 17 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

It is scheduled to wrap up on January 28 (the 4th day of the first lunar month).

Previously, one of the most expected events in Ho Chi Minh City during Tet holidays, the annual Book Street 2020 opened in Nguyen Hue-Mac Thi Buoi street with the attendance of Permanent Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem.

The event presents to viewers more than 60,000 book titles of various genres, including valuable books and documents. There are also exhibitions on calligraphy works featuring President Ho Chi MInh’s teachings by Vo Duong, the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s founding (February 3, 1930-2020); the 30th anniversary of the establishment of DK1 battalion (July 5, 1989 – July 5, 2019).

On this occasion, the municipal Department of Information and Communications and the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association granted “Beautiful Spring Publication Covers 2020” awards to newspapers in the city. Accordingly, the first prize went to the Nguoi Lao Dong. The The Thao va Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) and the Quan Doi Nhan Dan (People's Army Newspaper) took two second prizes. Three third prizes belonged to the Sai Gon Giai Phong, Rua Vang and Van Nghe.

The 2020 Flower Street themed “Ho Chi Minh City – Confidently Stepping Forward” Municipal leaders attend the opening ceremony of the Book Street 2020. Enjoying "Beautiful Spring Publication Covers 2020” award-wining newspapers The award ceremony of the "Beautiful Spring Publication Covers 2020” prize

By Thuy Binh, Dung Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh