Lam Dong province ready for upcoming Da Lat Flower Festival

The province grows enough flowers that can be seen everywhere to decorate the city and neighboring districts. A huge volume of flowers are planted around Xuan Huong Lake, tourist destinations and along the main city streets.



The flower show themed “Da Lat and Flowers”will feature 12 main activities and more than 30 sideline events, such as Vietnam-Korea Art and Culture Exchange titled “Four seasons of flowers”; seminars on architectural heritages, vegetables, flower, tea and silk; paragliding performance; street festival; music performance; exhibition of traditional craft villages and others.

The key event of the festival is the “Week of Tea and Silk Culture” promoting local tea and silk industry of Bao Loc Town. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy an exhibition on famous brands of silk garment; visit tea growing areas; and learn about tea processing, silk manufacturing process.

Da Lat Flower Festival highlights the beauty of the city’s flowers and promote growers, boosts the local flower industry and acts as a center for local and international flower lovers and growers to interact and exchange experiences.

Ho Tung Mau and Le Dai Hanh streets are decorated with flowers and lights. Around roundabout leading to Da Lat market Visitors take photos in festive spaces. A nha dai or communal house of the Ma ethnic group Workers are hardly working to complete preparations.







By DOAN KIEN - Translated by Kim Khanh