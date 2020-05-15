  1. Culture/art
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam

It’s peak season for catching lobsters and flying fish on Nhon Ly island, the Central province of Binh Dinh. Many fisherman boats haul in large catches worth millions of dong only after a couple of days sailing around coastal areas.

Boats are always ready to sail as soon as there is news of large schools of fish off the coast.

Nhon Ly peninsula is home to nearly 8,000 people, including 1,000 fishermen who sail 20-nautical miles from shore. Nhon Ly has been dubbed the capital of tourism in Binh Dinh in recent years. The many green islands, coral reefs and seaweed beds are mesmerizing sights to tourists.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 1 Despite thick sea fog that covers the waters in the early morning, locals are preparing to set sail to continue fishing.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 2
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 3 Slipper lobsters are luxurious delicacy that can sell for a whopping VND 1-2 million per kilo. Fishermen at Nhon Ly might come across these big boys from time to time.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 4 A lobster catcher named Bach Xuan Thuong selling his catch for over VND5 million.
Mr. Thuong said he went through a great deal of trouble to catch these lobsters. “They usually dwell deeper under water than most regular fish, and hide among the rocks and small caves. It takes a diver with great experience to get to them”, he said.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 5 Small traders are buying lobsters at about VND600,000 per kilo, only half of last year’s price. Covid-19 has greatly affected the seafood market, said fishermen and traders alike.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 6 Divers at Nhon Ly peninsula are ready for the lobster season.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 7 A fisherman selling the haul of lobsters they got after 2 days fishing at VND 5 million.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 8
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 9 A venerable lobster catcher returning from the sea
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 10 Fishermen catch sea lobsters by lowering nets or deep-dive at nearly 100 meter.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 11 Fishermen can earn millions of Dong every day just sailing along coastal islands and peninsulas on their tiny boat or a simple coracle.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 12 Sea lobsters have superior quality and higher prices than farm lobsters.
Lobster catchers earn big money in Central Vietnam ảnh 13

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Tan Nghia

