Locals flock to hundred-year-old fishing festival

The annual hundred-year-old event is one of the unique traditional festivals in Ha Tinh. Before taking part in the fishing day, local people join in a ceremony to worship the founders of the village and pray for the development of aquaculture and agriculture and the unity of the village.



The festival is usually organized on Sunday between the end of the fourth lunar month and the beginning of the fifth after harvesting the crops to give all people a chance to take part in the event.

Vuc Rao lagoon covering on an area of around 30 ha lies at the bottom of Hong Linh Mountain in Xuan Vien Commune, featuring the peace, quiet and authentic nature of the countryside.

The lagoon is bustling with thousands of people with many kinds of fishing gear and tackle in the fishing festival every year.It is believed that people who caught big fishes will get lucky and have a bumper crop.



By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh