Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

The Covid-19 field hospital in Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province is about to open with a scale of 300 beds to receive and treat Covid-19 patients in the Southwest border area.



Medical workers from Cho Ray Hospital arrive in Kien Giang Province to help the locality set up a field hospital.

Doctors and nurses in the field hospital No.1 in Tien Du District Medical Center

A medical staff checks the temperature of a Covid-19 patient at Bach Mai Hospital – Thanh Liem Facility, Ha Nam Province.

Under the current pandemic outbreak and rapid spreading in localities, the political system strives to conquer a new Covid-19 wave with many practical measures and instructions of pandemic prevention and control.In addition to assistance from the medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, etc, many localities have promptly established field hospitals to take samples for testing and categorize Covid-19 infectious cases.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong