  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment

SGGP
Amid the current surge of Covid-19 patients in the public along with a huge number of immigrants, additional field hospitals have been established contributing to prevention, detection, quarantine and treatment of Covid-19 patients and suspected cases.
Under the current pandemic outbreak and rapid spreading in localities, the political system strives to conquer a new Covid-19 wave with many practical measures and instructions of pandemic prevention and control.

In addition to assistance from the medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, etc, many localities have promptly established field hospitals to take samples for testing and categorize Covid-19 infectious cases. 

Some photos featuring activities in the field hospitals in the localities:
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 1 The Covid-19 field hospital in Ha Tien City, Kien Giang Province is about to open with a scale of 300 beds to receive and treat Covid-19 patients in the Southwest border area.
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 2 Medical workers from Cho Ray Hospital arrive in Kien Giang Province to help the locality set up a field hospital.
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 3Doctors and nurses in the field hospital No.1 in Tien Du District Medical Center
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 4 A medical staff checks the temperature of a Covid-19 patient at Bach Mai Hospital – Thanh Liem Facility, Ha Nam Province.
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 5 Doctors and nurses in the field hospital No.1 in Tien Du District Medical Center
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 6
Many localities open field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment ảnh 7


By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more