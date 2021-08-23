Military officers on first day of tighter social distancing order in HCMC

The military officers and soldiers are from Vietnam Military Medical University, the fourth and fifth regiments under the fifth Infantry Division, Gia Dinh Regiment, the 31st Military Control Regiment and the Mobile Police Command under the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.

They will coordinate with local authorities and local functional forces to strictly control entry through the city’s wards, provide essential goods, food and medicine bags for local people, handle violated cases on the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations, give instructions on the pandemic prevention and control measures during two weeks of stricter social distancing order, starting from August 23, to soon achieve the new-normal situation and socio-economic development.











By Dung Phuong, Hoang Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong