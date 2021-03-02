More than 2 million students come back to schools in Hanoi

In the first day of returning to school, serious traffic congestion occurred in many streets of Nguyen Trai, Le Van Luong, Tay Son, etc. Many parents and children stuck in traffic jam.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's reporter, teachers checked temperature of all students, noted relevant information on book and disinfects their hands with hand sanitizer before students were allowed to enter campus. Additionally, teachers instructed pupils to wash their hands with antibacterial hand gels and wear face masks.

At Tran Van On Middle School and some schools in Hanoi, all students waited in line for temperature checks before entering classrooms.















Some photos in the first day of students returning to school in Hanoi after a prolonged school break due to Covid-19 pandemic:

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong