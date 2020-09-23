  1. Culture/art
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment

The riverside of Nhat Le River flowing through Bao Ninh Commune and Dong Hai Ward in Dong Hoi City of Quang Binh Province is currently being embellished, creating a highlight beauty for the city.

From the riverbank to the East in Bao Ninh Commune, the riverside road from Nhat Le 1 Bridge to Nhat Le 2 Bridge is urgently surfaced with bitumen, the solid embankments and the iron handrail is being installed.
 
Besides that, from the riverbank to the West Bank in Dong Hai Ward, a system of fortified handrails and embankments along with the completed green park are attracting people and tourists.

Some photos of Nhat Le riverbanks:
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 1
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 2
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 3
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 4
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 5
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 6
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 7
Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment ảnh 8


By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong

