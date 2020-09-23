Nhat Le riverbanks glow after embellishment





































From the riverbank to the East in Bao Ninh Commune, the riverside road from Nhat Le 1 Bridge to Nhat Le 2 Bridge is urgently surfaced with bitumen, the solid embankments and the iron handrail is being installed.Besides that, from the riverbank to the West Bank in Dong Hai Ward, a system of fortified handrails and embankments along with the completed green park are attracting people and tourists.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong