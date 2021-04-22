  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC

SGGP
A painting exhibition on natural landscapes, historical and cultural relics on Con Dao Island of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province opened at the HCMC Fine Arts Association.
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 1  A painting by Vincent Monluc
Exhibits are 75 watercolor paintings of 39 painters who are members of the Sai Gon Watercolor Club, such as Hong Quan, Ho Hung, Bao Huynh, Doan Quoc, Pham Cong Tam, Ca Le Dung, La Han Vinh, Viet kim Quyen, Do Hieu, Thuc Quyen, Quoc Bao and Huynh Hien.
Artworks which were created from a creative art camp on Con Dao Island in March featuru famous places of Phu Hai Prison, Phu Son Prison of the Con Dao Island prison historical complex; the historical Quay 914, touching a deep emotional nerve with viewers
The display will run until April 28.

Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 2 "The Rest of Love" by Ho Hung
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 3 "A rock sleeping in the evening sky on Con Dao Island" by Ho Hung
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 4 "Phu Hai Prison" by Viet Kim Quyen
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 5 A painting of a street on Con Dao Island by Thuc Quyen
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 6 A painting by Do Hieu
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 7 "Phu Son Prison" by  Doan Quoc
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 8 "The Nhat beach" by Bao Huynh
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 9 "Con Dao Island" by Doan Quoc
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 10 "Grandmother" by Huynh Hien
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 11 An artwork by Ngo Thanh Hai
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 12  
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 13 At the opening ceremony of the exhibition
Painting exhibition of sacred land of Con Dao presented in HCMC ảnh 14 Members of the Sai Gon Watercolor Club

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more