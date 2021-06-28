Party, State leader of Laos visits Vietnam





The friendship visit contributes to affirming the solidarity, faithful, close-knit and diplomatic relationship between two states, especially the two sides' comprehensive cooperation.Thanks to the visit, both sides had a chance to exchange experiences related to the development and effective implementation promotion of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States this year and in the upcoming years.This is the first overseas trip of Thongloun Sisoulith as the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos in his five-year working term of 2021-2026.This morning, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received his counterpart, and after that the two countries' leaders chaired a conference and witnessed a signing ceremony of cooperation agreements.

By Tran Binh, Viet Chung - Translated by Huyen Huong