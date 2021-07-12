  1. Culture/art
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people stay home for social distancing

To further prevent disease spread in the community, the People’s Committee of HCMC mandated urgent measures, including strict social distancing throughout the city for 15 days starting at 0:00 am on July 9 under the Directive No. 16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 1
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 2 Nearly empty streets during self-isolation and social distancing period of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in HCMC
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 3 A petrol station is not as busy as it normally is.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 4 The empty parking lot of the Phuong Trang Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company (FUTA Bus Lines) on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District in the first days of the two-week social distancing order
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 5 Binh Dien Wholesale Market that is usually crowded was mostly empty. The People’s Committee of District 8 ordered a temporary suspension of Binh Dien Wholesale Market, starting at 8 a.m on July 6.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 6 The HCMC’s authorities has re-established 12 Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighboring provinces of Long An, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong and Dong Nai to inspect activities and control people and vehicles that enter and exit the city from 0: 00 am on July 9.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 7 The functional force of a Covid-19 control station located at the Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District checks vehicle documents.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 8 Many residents queue up in front of a convenient store on Au Duong Lan Street in District 8 at 1:15 pm on July 10 for stocking up supplies despite of the social distancing order to keep a safe distance from others.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 9 Food and grocery delivery is one of the ways to get food while still practicing social distancing.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 10 The forces participating in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic at blocked sites helps residents receive and carry goods to people who are required to stay at home.
Pictures show HCMC’s empty streets as people go for social distancing ảnh 11 Many Zero-VND stalls providing food and essential goods are organized throughout the city to help needy people.

By Hoang Hung, Trung Thu – Translated by Kim Khanh

