Nearly empty streets during self-isolation and social distancing period of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in HCMC

A petrol station is not as busy as it normally is.

The empty parking lot of the Phuong Trang Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company (FUTA Bus Lines) on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District in the first days of the two-week social distancing order

Binh Dien Wholesale Market that is usually crowded was mostly empty. The People’s Committee of District 8 ordered a temporary suspension of Binh Dien Wholesale Market, starting at 8 a.m on July 6.

The HCMC’s authorities has re-established 12 Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighboring provinces of Long An, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong and Dong Nai to inspect activities and control people and vehicles that enter and exit the city from 0: 00 am on July 9.

The functional force of a Covid-19 control station located at the Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District checks vehicle documents.

Many residents queue up in front of a convenient store on Au Duong Lan Street in District 8 at 1:15 pm on July 10 for stocking up supplies despite of the social distancing order to keep a safe distance from others.

Food and grocery delivery is one of the ways to get food while still practicing social distancing.

The forces participating in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic at blocked sites helps residents receive and carry goods to people who are required to stay at home.