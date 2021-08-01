Postmen work as “silent soldiers” connecting people with functional agencies





As Ho Chi Minh City is performing social distancing to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic, the city residents have to limit going out to directly submit documents to government agencies for administrative procedures. For this reason, the agencies in the city strengthen working online and encourage the reception and return of the results via post offices.In the last month, nearly 554,000 dossiers were sent via the post offices, bringing the total number of handled documents in the first six months to 3.2 million, an increase of 20 percent compared with the same period last year. The postmen and post office tellers have been working as “silent soldiers” connecting people with agencies serving the essential demand of dossier handling of HCMC residents.

By Duong Loan –Translated by Huyen Huong