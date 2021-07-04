Power of joining hands

A Zero-VND stall in Go Vap District (Photo: SGGP)

Tons of foods, essential goods and medical products worth tens of billions of VND have been donated to charitable activities, such as Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls, free rice and egg ATMs and free meals for the poor throughout the city.

In addition, healthcare professionals are racing against time to care of people's health, combat the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent prevent spread of the novel Coronavirus.



Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front HCM City chapter To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, L) receives donations from enterprises. (Photo: SGGP) Women of District 12 prepare free meals for the volunteer forces in Thanh Xuan Ward. A Zero-VND stall in Thu Duc City's Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward A free rice ATM in Tan Phu District Disadvantaged households in District 7's Tan Hung Ward are presented essential items. Offering a free meal in a blocked area in District 8



By Hoa Mai – Translated by Kim Khanh