Power of joining hands

Many individuals, organizations and businesses in HCMChave contributed money, efforts and time to respond to the call of local authorities at all levels to join hands in the fight against Covid-19.

A Zero-VND stall in Go Vap District (Photo: SGGP)

Tons of foods, essential goods and medical products worth tens of billions of VND have been donated to charitable activities, such as Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls, free rice and egg ATMs and free meals for the poor throughout the city.
In addition, healthcare professionals are racing against time to care of people's health, combat the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent prevent spread of the novel Coronavirus.
Power of joining hands ảnh 2 Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front HCM City chapter To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, L) receives donations from enterprises. (Photo: SGGP)
Power of joining hands ảnh 3 Women of District 12 prepare free meals for the volunteer forces in Thanh Xuan Ward.
Power of joining hands ảnh 4 A Zero-VND stall in Thu Duc City's Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward
Power of joining hands ảnh 5 A free rice ATM in Tan Phu District
Power of joining hands ảnh 6 Disadvantaged households in District 7's Tan Hung Ward are presented essential items.
Power of joining hands ảnh 7 Offering a free meal in a blocked area in District 8

