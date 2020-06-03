  1. Culture/art
Red flamboyant flowers brighten seaside mountain

Summer is the best time to enjoy the beauty of flamboyant flower blooming on a road leading to the Lighthouse in the coastal city of Vung Tau.

Visitors go for a walk along the slope of the Nho Mountain (Small Mountain) and drown themselves in the sea of red petals. The winding path leading to the mountain is embellishing with the red color, creating a romantic attraction to the locals and tourists.

Locals and visitors flock here to take pictures to save the moment of the flamboyant flower season, especially at the weekend.

The slope of the Nho Mountain (Small Mountain) is home of many old flamboyant trees featuring horizontal branches covered with thick brilliant red blossoms. It is also a favorite selfie location for young people.

After staying home for a long time because of coronavirus, Tran Thi Hue and her friends from HCMC travelled to Vung Tau City on the occasion of the flamboyant flower season. It made them remember their school days.
Nguyen Thanh Hai, a traveler from HCMC said that he is impressed by beautiful romantic scenery of the road covered with flamboyant flower in full bloom.
Not only youth, older people also come the mountain to take photos to save moments of the flamboyant flower season.
By Vu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh

