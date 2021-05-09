Red-headed cranes migrate to Mekong Delta

Red-headed crane is among the largest and heaviest cranes. (Photo: SGGP)

Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province’s Tam Nong District sometimes receives more than 1,000 spieces of red-headed cranes and other rare and valuable birds.



This year’s, Tram Chim National Park saw three red-headed cranes in the middle of April while around 30 cranes have returned to the Phu My Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Kien Giang Province.

Many rare and valuable birds are currently facing extinction due to the decrease in quality of the environment.

Red-headed crane is listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and Vietnam's Red Data Book.



Giang Sen crane (Mycteria leucocephala) is one the rare birds in Tram Chim National Park. (Photo: SGGP) Red-headed cranes (Photo: SGGP) Grey Heron (Ardea cinerea) in Tram Chim National Park (Photo: SGGP) A crane (3rd, L) was placed a metal ring around its leg by the World Wildlife Fund to accurately measure migration and population. Nhan Dien crane (Darters or Snakebirds - Anhingidae) in Tram Chim National Park (Photo: SGGP) Nhan stork (Asian Openbill Stork - Anastomus oscitans) in Tram Chim National Park (Photo: SGGP)



By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh