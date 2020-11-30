Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities

Farmer in ThuaThien- Hue Province diligently recover the gardens for winter-spring crop.

A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development visits the fish farming in Quang Tri Province and it is expected to provide 16 million fishseeds to the Central flood-hit provinces in the beginning of 2021 to meet Tet holiday’s consumption.





As the sun came up, farmers have diligently worked to restore their gardens and lands to proactively plant short-term flowers, thereby timely supply merchandise, actively disinfect and urgently repair and upgrade barns, resume livestock production activities under the criteria of a safe and disease-free environmentSome photos about resident’s post-flood production activities:

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong