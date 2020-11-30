Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities

As the sun came up, farmers have diligently worked to restore their gardens and lands to proactively plant short-term flowers, thereby timely supply merchandise, actively disinfect and urgently repair and upgrade barns, resume livestock production activities under the criteria of a safe and disease-free environment
Some photos about resident’s post-flood production activities:
Farmer in ThuaThien- Hue Province diligently recover the gardens for winter-spring crop.
A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development visits the fish farming in Quang Tri Province and it is expected to provide 16 million fishseeds to the Central flood-hit provinces in the beginning of 2021 to meet Tet holiday’s consumption.