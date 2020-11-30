  1. Culture/art
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities

SGGP
The recent storms and floods swept away millions of cattle, poultry and most of the vegetable and food crops in the Central region, causing significant economic loss as well as making many famers empty-handed.

Quang Tri Province mobilized forces to clear up the sand and soil to fill the fields after the floods.

Quang Tri Province mobilized forces to clear up the sand and soil to fill the fields after the floods.

As the sun came up, farmers have diligently worked to restore their gardens and lands to proactively plant short-term flowers, thereby timely supply merchandise, actively disinfect and urgently repair and upgrade barns, resume livestock production activities under the criteria of a safe and disease-free environment
Some photos about resident’s post-flood production activities:

Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 1
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 2 Farmer in ThuaThien- Hue Province diligently recover the gardens for winter-spring crop. 
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 3
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 4
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 5
Residents in Central region begin to recover post-flood production activities ảnh 6A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development visits the fish farming in Quang Tri Province and it is expected to provide 16 million fishseeds to the Central flood-hit provinces in the beginning of 2021 to meet Tet holiday’s consumption.






By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

