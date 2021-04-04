  1. Culture/art
  2. Photo Gallery

“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai

SGGP
Using the regional flora Rhododendron simsii to attract visitors to a local elementary school, Lao Cai Province has developed an unprecedented approach to ethnic tourism which has helped promote local culture in a unique way.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 1
Every week, visitors coming to Y Ty Elementary School for Ethnic Minorities in Lao Cai Province are greeted with the sight of colorful Rhododendron simsii planted around the campus by the teachers themselves.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 2
“Y Ty Commune is always among the country’s most visited locations, so we had the idea to open up the school for tourists as well”, said the principal.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 3 Rows of Rhododendron trees along the school gate
Besides the beautiful flowers that spark joy for any beholder, the school also sets up replicas of ethnic housing on the campus to teach students about their traditions.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 4
The multiple visitors’ areas, though each with its own theme, all share the same backdrop of vigorous Rhododendron simsii blossoms.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 5
Teachers at Y Ty Elementary believe that in taking care of the trees and cleaning up around the campus, students will learn valuable gardening skills that they can apply at home and nurture their love for the environment.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 6 Replica of a house of H'Mong ethnic people
The school has become the first destination in the agenda of many tourists visiting Y Ty Commune.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 7 The blossom carpets naturally lend themselves to excellent group photos
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 8 Flowers adorning the trails leading to students’ dorms
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 9
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 10
The school is open to visitors every day of the week.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 11
Thanks to the approach, most students here are more motivated to go to school, gradually getting more social with their peers as well as visitors.
“Rhododendron school” a tourism hit in Lao Cai ảnh 12
Besides Y Ty Commune, Lao Cai Province is home to many popular destinations, including the region of Sa Pa and the Fansipan mountain, attracting thousands of selfie lovers and biking tourists every year.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia

Tags:

Other news

See more