Sam Son Sea Tourism Festival 2020 opens

SGGP
A street carnival featuring colorful flower carriages and foreign dancers will open the 2020 Sam Son Sea Tourism Festival in the north central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

The parade will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m on June 26 and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m on June 27; while the opening ceremony of the 2020 Sam Son Sea Tourism Festival will be officially organized in the evening of June 27.
The launching ceremony will include a special art performance with the participation of singers, namely Minh Quan, Phuong Anh, Le Dung and a spectacular firework display.
A series of cultural, tourism and sport activities will be held during the event which will run until September, such as the launch of Thanh Hoa Province’s Chau Van (Spiritual Singing) Club, national beach volleyball tournament, Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) - Banh day (round sticky-rice cake) festival, a Terrain Cycling Tournament.
By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

