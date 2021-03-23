  1. Culture/art
Shining smiles

SGGP
Smile is a language of heart. It creates joy and love, and has power to connect people closely without words.
Tens of thousands of smiles of many people of all different backgrounds nationwide are presented in pictures which were taken by photographer Tran The Phong over the past 10 years.
The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper introduces some photographs of artist Tran The Phong. He will release his 10th photo book and the 16th solo photo exhibition at HCMC Book Street on March 27.

Shining smiles ảnh 1 Friendly smiles of Vietnamese people and foreign visitors in HCMC (2011)
Shining smiles ảnh 2 Happy smiles of disabled swimmer, groom Nguyen Hong Loi and designer, bride Phan Thi Tuong Nghia in HCMC (2020)
Shining smiles ảnh 3 Two children play with a primitive go-cart in Phan Rang City in the South central coastal province of Phan Rang. (2013)
Shining smiles ảnh 4 The smile of a little buffalo cowboy in Phan Rang (2015)
Shining smiles ảnh 5 An optimistic smile of Harmonica player, Tong Son, 92, in HCMC (2021)
Shining smiles ảnh 6 Happiness at work of a local people in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long (2018)
Shining smiles ảnh 7 The smile of a street vendor in HCMC (2009)
Shining smiles ảnh 8 Photographer Tran The Phong 

By SGGP Newspaper – Translated by Kim Khanh

