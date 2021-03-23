Shining smiles

Tens of thousands of smiles of many people of all different backgrounds nationwide are presented in pictures which were taken by photographer Tran The Phong over the past 10 years.



Friendly smiles of Vietnamese people and foreign visitors in HCMC (2011)

Happy smiles of disabled swimmer, groom Nguyen Hong Loi and designer, bride Phan Thi Tuong Nghia in HCMC (2020)

Two children play with a primitive go-cart in Phan Rang City in the South central coastal province of Phan Rang. (2013)

The smile of a little buffalo cowboy in Phan Rang (2015)

An optimistic smile of Harmonica player, Tong Son, 92, in HCMC (2021)

Happiness at work of a local people in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long (2018)

The smile of a street vendor in HCMC (2009)

Photographer Tran The Phong

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper introduces some photographs of artist Tran The Phong. He will release his 10th photo book and the 16th solo photo exhibition at HCMC Book Street on March 27.