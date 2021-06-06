They have been temporarily living away from their families to ensure relatives safety. The frontline soldiers daily wear personal protective clothing with their names continue to make efforts to combat the outbreak nationwide.



It is not only mission but also the responsibility and sacrifice for the community health and safety.

The fleet of coaches carrying healthcare workers form cities and provinces throughout the country to the pandemic hotspot of Bac Giang Province Volunteers note residents’ information on testing for Covid-19 in Tan Binh District’s Ward 3 in HCMC. Soldiers of the chemical division 38 of the Military Zone 7 High Command take a rest after spraying disinfectant throughout affected parts of Thanh Loc Ward in HCMC’s District 12.

Doctors of Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC examine a Covid-19 patient in Bac Giang Provincial Hospital for Lung Diseases. An exhausted healthcare worker in a Covid battle in Bac Ninh Province’s Que Vo District A volunteer of the local armed forces is cleaning the area of taking samples for Covid-19 testing at 2:30 am on May 30 in Go Vap District’s Ward 9 in HCMC. Healthcare workers of the Da Nang City’s center for diseases control and prevention are exhausted after spending a night to take samples for Covid-19 testing in Son Tra District on May 15. A volunteer of the local armed forces of Go Vap District’s Ward 13 gives the Ward 9 his hands with public security activities. A medical staff is identifying a person who had contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case. Doctors Huynh Phuong Nguyet Anh and Dang Minh Hieu from the HCMC Medical and Pharmacy University Hospital examine a Covid-19 patient in Bac Giang Provincial General Hospital. Students of Nguyen Tat Thanh University support the medical unit to take samples for Covid-19 testing at Tan Binh District’s Ward 3 in HCMC. Volunteer Nguyen Phuong Thao, 21, at a Covid-19 monitoring and control station on Truong Sa Street in Da Nang City’s Ngu Hanh Son District Healthcare workers of Binh Duong Province’s Thuan An City are identifying suspected cases who had contact with Covid-19 patient at an apartment building. Healthcare workers in a quarantine facility in Binh Duong Province’s Bau Bang District

A medical worker is taking care of a Covid-19 patient in Tay Ninh Province.







By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh