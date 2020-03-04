Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award

Her music video (MV) De Mi Noi Cho Ma Nghe featuring the producer DTAP won awards including Song of the Year, Influence Award, Best Sound Mixing, MV of the Year, Female Singer of the Year, Best Collaboration, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Top 10 songs of the year.



In addition, “Male Singer of the Year” went to rapper Den Vau. Young singer-songwriter Jack received the “Rising Artist” title. Musician Phan Manh Quynh’s song “Co Chang Trai Viet Len Cay”, a theme song of the film Mat Biec (Blue Eyes) took the “Best Movie Sounndtrack” award.

The award ceremony of the 22th Lan Song Xanh Music Award has been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Launched in 1997 by the Radio Voice of Ho Chi Minh City, the Lan Song Xanh (Green Wave) Music Award honoring singers and musicians who have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music is one of the nation’s biggest music contests.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh