Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh who had a successful year in 2019 for her most popular song titled De Mi Noi Cho ma Nghe (Let Mi Tell You) scooped 8 prizes at the 22th Lan Song Xanh Music Award.

Her music video (MV) De Mi Noi Cho Ma Nghe featuring the producer DTAP won awards including Song of the Year, Influence Award, Best Sound Mixing, MV of the Year, Female Singer of the Year, Best Collaboration, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Top 10 songs of the year.
In addition, “Male Singer of the Year” went to rapper Den Vau. Young singer-songwriter Jack received the “Rising Artist” title. Musician Phan Manh Quynh’s song “Co Chang Trai Viet Len Cay”, a theme song of the film Mat Biec (Blue Eyes) took the “Best Movie Sounndtrack” award.
The award ceremony of the 22th Lan Song Xanh Music Award has been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Launched in 1997 by the Radio Voice of Ho Chi Minh City, the Lan Song Xanh (Green Wave) Music Award honoring singers and musicians who have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music is one of the nation’s biggest music contests.
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award ảnh 1 Singer Hoang Thuy Linh and the DTAP group win the "Best Collaboration" award.
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award ảnh 2 Hoang Thuy Linh gets the "Female Singer of the Year" prize.
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award ảnh 3 Male Singer of the Year” went to rapper Den Vau
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award ảnh 4 Musician Phan Manh Quynh’s song “Co Chang Trai Viet Len Cay”, wins the “Best Movie Sounndtrack” award.
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh scoops 8 prizes at 2019 Lan Song Xanh Music Award ảnh 5  Young singer-songwriter Jack received the “Rising Artist” title.

